Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress Samridhii Shukla Learns Japanese From Hollywood Star, Find Who?

Samridhii Shukla has become a household name with her stint as ‘Abhira’ in the ongoing longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She is a powerhouse of talents. Besides acting, the actress is a skilled voice-over artist who lent her voice to big projects like Doremon, 13 Reasons Why, Kung Fu Panda, Project Power, Bumblebee, Bridgerton Season 3, and many more. It seems she is a learner, as the actress reveals she is learning Japanese in her new reel. Interestingly, she is taking lessons from a popular Hollywood star. So, let’s find out who her inspiration is.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress Samridhii Shukla’s Japanese Teacher

On Monday, Samridhii posted a video reel on her Instagram revealing who she is taking her Japanese language teaching class. In the video, the actress looks super stunning, showcasing her charm in a white shirt while her open hairstyle with flying flicks gives her an oh-so-breathtaking appearance. At the same time, the winged eyeliner, shiny pink cheeks, and nude matte brownish lips look attractive. Her beauty made us fall for her. In her caption, the actress reveals she is learning Japanese with the popular Japanese song Mamushi by Hollywood star Megan Thee Stallion. She wrote, “Megan thee stallion teaching us Japanese.”

Megan Thee Stallion is a popular American pop singer. The 29-year-old has won several accolades for her contribution to music. She became a star with the help of the social media platform Instagram, and her single Hot Girl Summer brought her into the limelight.