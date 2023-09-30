Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai BTS Video Finds Actors In Their Best Moments; Take A Look

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen enjoyable camaraderie between actors and the crew. We have revelled in the joy of various BTS moments that were captured on the set. Here is one such video where you can see the actors having their offscreen fun and masti. Yes, they are enjoyable to the core, starting from the dance act by the ladies to little Abhir wondering what is wrong with Dida, to Pranali Rathod aka Akshara catching a quick phone time in between shots. We also have Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu wondering what he has to do next to keep the masti on!!

You can take a look at Niyati Joshi and Swati Chitnis, Swarna and Dadi dancing along on the set. We then have Shreyansh Kaurav aka Abhir wondering what is wrong with his Dida. The best capture in this BTS video is of course, of the ladies having some ‘me’ time. Me time here, involves glaring into their cell phones, checking the recent updates, and of course, posting new posts on their social media profiles. We have Pranali Rathod aka Akshara leading the gang of ladies here.

We also see a pensive and over-thinking Harshad Chopda wondering why the ladies love so much of dancing. His look in the video says it all!! Don’t you think, folks?

Well, as this BTS video is driven by ladies’ power, we have Shreyansh and Harshad sitting silently, in a pensive mood. It will be interesting to see the men on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, getting into action in the next BTS that is on offer!!

Check the video here.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Wow!! This BTS capture is too cool! What is your favourite moment from this video? Tell us here.