Television | Celebrities

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai BTS Video Finds Actors In Their Best Moments; Take A Look

The cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are caught in the best of their moments and looks in this video. From Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod to Shreyansh Kaurav, you can see them being pensive.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
30 Sep,2023 08:35:22
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai BTS Video Finds Actors In Their Best Moments; Take A Look 856688

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen enjoyable camaraderie between actors and the crew. We have revelled in the joy of various BTS moments that were captured on the set. Here is one such video where you can see the actors having their offscreen fun and masti. Yes, they are enjoyable to the core, starting from the dance act by the ladies to little Abhir wondering what is wrong with Dida, to Pranali Rathod aka Akshara catching a quick phone time in between shots. We also have Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu wondering what he has to do next to keep the masti on!!

You can take a look at Niyati Joshi and Swati Chitnis, Swarna and Dadi dancing along on the set. We then have Shreyansh Kaurav aka Abhir wondering what is wrong with his Dida. The best capture in this BTS video is of course, of the ladies having some ‘me’ time. Me time here, involves glaring into their cell phones, checking the recent updates, and of course, posting new posts on their social media profiles. We have Pranali Rathod aka Akshara leading the gang of ladies here.

We also see a pensive and over-thinking Harshad Chopda wondering why the ladies love so much of dancing. His look in the video says it all!! Don’t you think, folks?

Well, as this BTS video is driven by ladies’ power, we have Shreyansh and Harshad sitting silently, in a pensive mood. It will be interesting to see the men on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, getting into action in the next BTS that is on offer!!

Check the video here.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Wow!! This BTS capture is too cool! What is your favourite moment from this video? Tell us here.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box

Related Post

Party Wear Dresses For Women: Give a glam spin like Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi and Pranali Rathod 856746
Party Wear Dresses For Women: Give a glam spin like Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi and Pranali Rathod
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Update: Kunal's dilemma to tell Vandana the truth 856594
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Update: Kunal’s dilemma to tell Vandana the truth
Teri Meri Doriyaann Update: Angad brings Sahiba back home? 856587
Teri Meri Doriyaann Update: Angad brings Sahiba back home?
Savi Proposes Ishaan in a Unique Style On The Stage Of The Star Parivaar Awards! 856556
Savi Proposes Ishaan in a Unique Style On The Stage Of The Star Parivaar Awards!
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Update: Isha questions Ishaan's insensitive attitude 856539
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Update: Isha questions Ishaan’s insensitive attitude
Anupamaa Update: Samar's last words to his family; thanks them for a great life 856535
Anupamaa Update: Samar’s last words to his family; thanks them for a great life

Latest Stories

Save these quintessential latest blouse designs from Anushka Shetty, Nayanthara & Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s closet 856775
Save these quintessential latest blouse designs from Anushka Shetty, Nayanthara & Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s closet
Revamp tradition like Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur and Jannat Zubair with trendy lehenga blouse designs 856633
Revamp tradition like Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur and Jannat Zubair with trendy lehenga blouse designs
Go bold and bright in crop top lehengas: Kriti Sanon, Mrunal Thakur and Nora Fatehi show the way 856601
Go bold and bright in crop top lehengas: Kriti Sanon, Mrunal Thakur and Nora Fatehi show the way
Kumkum Bhagya Team Goes Wild During Ganpati Visarjan, Watch Viral Dance Video 856674
Kumkum Bhagya Team Goes Wild During Ganpati Visarjan, Watch Viral Dance Video
Rubina Dilaik's Baby Bump Catches All Attention In Her Weekend Plan Pics; Check Here 856718
Rubina Dilaik’s Baby Bump Catches All Attention In Her Weekend Plan Pics; Check Here
Get That Swagger Style Like Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, And Raashi Khanna In Baggy Jeans 856857
Get That Swagger Style Like Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, And Raashi Khanna In Baggy Jeans
Read Latest News