Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: When Shivangi Joshi called Mohsin Khan the 'best' in public

Check out how Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi is winning hearts in this cute video with Mohsin Khan

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan are two of the most loved and admired actors in the Hindi TV industry. The two of them have truly managed to mesmerize one and all with their presence in the Hindi entertainment industry and well, without any element of doubt, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, as a show helped them tremendously and in the true sense of the term. Both Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan are immensely appreciated and loved and well, that’s why, their sizzling chemistry managed to win hearts of everyone when they were a part of the show. The two of them are loved by ‘Kaira’ fans all over the country and we love it.

Check out how Shivangi Joshi called Mohsin Khan the ‘best’ in this adorable video:

Both Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi have a sizzling chemistry and that’s why, we have always enjoyed watching them on the TV screen together. Well, this time, we are here for a special reason. For all fans of YRKKH, we have a special video where Shivangi Joshi was seen appreciating her co-star and dear friend Mohsin Khan’s talent by calling her the best in the business. Want to check out the video? See below folks –

Work Front:

Currently, Shivangi Joshi was seen in a popular Amazon Mini TV show called ‘Jab We Matched’ whereas Mohsin Khan is seen doing good quality work in interesting music videos. Well, that’s wonderful, ain’t it? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to only IWMBuzz.com