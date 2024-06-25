YRKKH Fame Garvita Sadhwani Turns Mermaid In Swimsuits, Steals Attention With Her Unfiltered Glow

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Garvita Sadhwani is basking in the glory of her performance in the show. She plays the character of ‘Ruhi’ and her fierce stint in the show has impressed the audience. The irony is that Garvita resembles her reel character in real life as both like to live their life in their own way. Treating her fans with a glimpse of her real fun, the actress shares photos from her vacation as she turns mermaid wearing a swimsuit.

Garvita Sadhwani Turns Mermaid In Tie-dye Swimsuit

Taking to her Instagram handle, Garvita shared a series of photos on Sunday, showcasing glimpses of her vacation. For the chilling vacation, the actress turns into a mermaid wearing a swimsuit. In the first click, the actress looks mesmerizing with her no-makeup look, wearing a tie-dye bralette with a bottom and a shrug. She left her wet hair open, creating jaw-dropping visuals. At the same time, other photos are a glimpse of her staycation and chilling moments surrounded by nature.

Garvita Sadhwani’s Mermaid Look In Blue Swimsuit

A couple of days ago, the YRKKH actress shared photos from her chilling vacation while enjoying herself on the beach. The actress wears a sky blue knitted bralette with a matching bottom, and a sheer dress complements her mermaid look. Garvita shows her mesmerizing side in the sunkissed pictures, leaving her fans gasping for breath. Her unfiltered glow is making fans swoon.