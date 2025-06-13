YRKKH Actress Pratiksha Honmukhe Mourns The Loss Of Her Friend In Air India Crash

An Air India flight which was headed to London crashed into the Medical College Hostel near Ahmedabad airport just 59 seconds after takeoff. Hundreds of passengers died in the accident. The pilot gave a ‘mayday’ call but soon after lost contact with the air traffic control. The flight had 242 passengers on board, including British, Portuguese and Canadian citizens, along with former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Pratiksha wrote on her social media, “Being a crew myself, this tragedy hits too close. We take to the skies every day with courage-never expecting it could be the last. My heart is shattered..”

“As cabin crew, we call the sky our second home.

Today, that sky feels darker than ever. Heartbroken beyond words. Rest in peace, angels of Air India.”

“We wear our wings with pride, but today… they feel so heavy. Devastated as a fellow crew member.

May those we lost in the Air India crash fly high, forever remembered.” -RIP

Posting a photo for his friend, she wrote, “RIP saiii

You will be missed deeply. It breaks me to know I’ll never hear you say ‘baby’ again. Fly high, rest easy”

Pratikshha worked as an air hostess for seven years, after which she entered the world of acting. She became known for playing the character of Ruhi Birla in the popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Although she had to leave the show abruptly, Pratiksha did not stop chasing her dreams. She later appeared in the TV show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye as Priyanka (Virat’s ex-wife played by Arijit Taneja). She is currently working in Colors Parineeti.

