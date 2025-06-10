Exclusive Interview: Pratiksha Honmukhe will be seen in ‘Parineeti’, says, “My character only knows how to win, not to accept defeat!”

The popular TV show ‘Parineeti’ has been entertaining the audience for the last three years. Now this show is on a new turn, as it is going to have a generation leap of 20 years. After this leap, a new cast will also come in front of the audience along with new twists and turns in the story.

According to media reports, Aanchal Sahu will remain in the show and will play the young version of the lead character. At the same time, after Paras Kalnawat, now Pratiksha Honmukhe has also been finalised to play an important role in this show.

We had an exclusive conversation with Pratiksha about her character and the show.

What did Pratiksha say about her character “Nisha”?

Pratiksha said, “My character is very confident. She has an attitude. She doesn’t like to lose, she only knows how to win.”

She also said that this character is quite layered and the audience will know the whole truth only after watching the show whether her role is in a grey shade or not.

How much pressure is there to meet the benchmark set by the previous cast?

On this question, Pratiksha said, “The previous cast has received a lot of love, so we have to work very hard and we will.”

Have you been able to bond with the cast?

Pratiksha laughs and says, “Right now we have only met for the look test. Ask after 5-6 months, then I will be able to tell how the bonding is.”

Do you intend to do OTT?

Regarding OTT, Pratiksha says, “It has been only two years for me in this industry so far. I have never tried it but yes, I would definitely like to do it.”

What is the twist in the story ahead?

Pratiksha said, “My character has a lot of layers. There are a lot of twists and turns in the story too, so the audience will enjoy watching it.”

What would she like to say to the audience?

In the end, Pratiksha said, “Thank you very much to the audience for so much love. Hope the new cast will also be able to make a place in your heart.”

Pratiksha Honmukhe is a talented and focused actress who is now going to be seen in a new avatar through ‘Parineeti’. Her energy, confidence and preparation for the character prove that she is completely dedicated to her role. Now it remains to be seen how much the audience likes this new generation leap and new faces.

Colors TV’s popular show Parineetii is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms.