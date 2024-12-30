Producer Rajan Shahi Breaks Silence On Overnight Replacement Of Alisha Parveen; Shehzada Dhami & Pratiksha Honmukhe React

Television’s well-known producer Rajan Shahi, known for his hits like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa, has been in the headlines for the past few days after Alisha Parveen’s replacement news surfaced on the internet. The actress who played the role of Raahi in Anupama revealed that she was not informed about this change of mind and the reason behind her replacement. Adrija Roy is now playing Raahi opposite Shivam Khajuria. After days of controversy, Rajan Shahi finally broke his silence, revealing his side of the story.

In a recent interview clip uploaded to the media house Telly Times Official’s Instagram page, the ace producer Rajan Shahi shared his side of the story about removing actors from his shows overnight. He said, I removed two actors instantly from my set, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; both were leads. Three months of investment in grooming the girl, but it is all in the media, so I won’t say anything. But I said no, you disrespect my hairdresser didi, you disrespect my spot dada, my make-up man and the associate director, out of my set. I have told the channel. So I always tell the channel; now, recently, I removed an actor from my show, Anupamaa. I don’t want to say anything about that because I want the respect and dignity of that very actor.”

Reacting to this, Pratiksha Honmukhe, who is currently appearing in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, shared the news on her Instagram story and sarcastically wrote, “Aur kitna jhoot?!!.” On the other hand, Shehzada Dhami shared a cryptic note in his story without mentioning anything indirectly pointing out Raja Shahi, *Are koi isko doctor ke pass le kar jao yaar.”

What’s your take on this?