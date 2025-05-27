Exclusive: Pratiksha Honmukhe joins Paras Kalnawat and Anchal Sahu as lead in Colors’ Parineetii

Colors’ popular show Parineetii, produced by Balaji Telefilms, will soon be taking a generation leap, post which the story will tread on a new path with the needed freshness. The show has had a long and fruitful journey with the tale of once-besties Pari and Neeti, and their entangled love for Rajeev touching the emotional chords of audiences. Actors Anchal Sahu, Tanvi Dogra and Ankur Verma play the leads in the show presently.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about popular actor Paras Kalnawat being in an advanced stage of talks to play the male lead. We had mentioned that he has the brightest chance of bagging the role as he suits the character well. Read our exclusive newsbreak here if you have missed it.

Now, the news we have is that Paras Kalnawat will play the male lead in Parineetii, post the 20-year leap. We have yet another exclusive news about the cast joining the show.

We hear that, along with Anchal Sahu, who has been retained to play the new generation lead, Pratiksha Honmukhe will be entering the show as the other female lead.

Yes, IWMBuzz.com have heard that it will be Paras Kalnawat, Anchal Sahu and Pratiksha Honumukhe taking forward the show as the new leads.

As we know, Pratiksha, who was earlier part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, was seen in Zee TV’s Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye as the negative lead.

