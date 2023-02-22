The Disney Channel’s “Shake It Up” and “K.C. Undercover” is always loved by fans. On September 1 1996, Zendaya was born, and she has been very famous since childhood. MJ, Tom Holland’s love interest in the “Spider-Man ” films, was a highly sought-after role for the singer and actress, who soon entered the realm of high-budget films.

Shake It Up

This Disney Channel program featured the actress, who was 13 at the time, in her first substantial on-screen role. In the film, best friends CeCe Jones (Bella Thorne) and Rocky Blue (Zendaya) share a desire to pursue careers as professional dancers in Chicago.

K.C. Undercover

Along with her appearance in “K.C. Undercover,” Ms Coleman returned as a co-producer for the Disney channel in 2015. She takes on the role of K.C. Cooper, a snarky high schooler who, like her parents, is employed to work as an undercover spy.

Selena Gomez is much more than a music star. The “Same Old Love” singer has appeared in movies on both the big and small screens over the years, transitioning from princess-like roles in Disney Channel original movies to more severe roles in feature-length blockbusters.

Hannah Montana

Selena’s portrayal of Mikayla on Hannah Montana gave us the best of both worlds. She had a successful song called “If Cupid Had a Heart” and was Miley’s friend, but Hannah was her pop music competition. Sel, strangely enough, didn’t sing on the show; instead, she lip-synced to another girl’s song.

Princess Protection Programme

In this entertaining Disney film, Demi and Selena return to play a princess (Demi) who hides from some terrible people who tried to capture her family and meets a loving tomboy (Sel).

Monte Carlo

A Disney Channel star from the past, Hillary Duff, had a movie called Lizzie McGuire Movie that was remarkably similar to Monte Carlo. Lizzie went on a school trip to Rome, Italy, where she discovered she was a striking resemblance to a pop star named Isabelle. Lizzie then assumed Isabelle’s identity and embarked on a series of adventures. Similarly, Selena portrays Grace, a young woman who visits Paris during the summer following her graduation. She learns she resembles Cordelia, a British heiress, exactly there. She adopts her identity so she may benefit from all the privileges that come with being a celebrity abroad, but if she had seen the Lizzie McGuire movie, she would realize that it’s not that simple!

This timeless film eventually became the fourth-highest-rated Disney Channel Original Movie in network history. However, there was no denying Selena Gomez’s star power.

