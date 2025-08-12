KBC Season 17 Episode 1 Review: A Power-Packed Start

There’s this certain anticipation that builds when Kaun Banega Crorepati returns, a mix of nostalgia and curiosity. Will it still feel the same? Will it bring something new?

As Season 17 kicks off, the answer is a satisfying yes on both counts. The stage is known, the stakes are high, and Amitabh Bachchan’s presence remains as larger-than-life and comforting as ever. Yet beneath this reassuring familiarity, there is a fresh pulse running through the show, subtle but evident, a renewed energy that promises to keep viewers hooked. This season does not rely on flashy gimmicks; instead, it sharpens what has always worked best: real stories, tranquil vigour, and moments that remind us why KBC still holds a special place in the hearts of millions.

Seeing Amitabh Bachchan return to the Kaun Banega Crorepati set instantly brings back a wave of nostalgia, a feeling like slipping into a well-worn, comforting routine. His acquainted sight, calm, intimidating and commanding, reminds viewers of countless evenings spent watching hopeful contestants take their chances under his controlled gaze. It feels like this reassurance, like reconnecting with an old friend who has been part of the family’s stories and celebrations for years. That simple return sparks a warmth and excitement that only KBC and Big B together can evoke.

The episode opens with the classic Fastest Finger First round, followed by an energetic twist called Jaldi 5. This new segment brings a welcome pace boost right at the beginning. Manavpreet Singh, a banker from Lucknow, dominates this round with calm confidence and earns his place on the hot seat as the first contestant of the season.

Manavpreet has a tidy and composed game. Not overconfident, and not taking chances. His responses seem thought-out, and he has a grounded approach. He moves quickly up the money ladder to the 25 lakh mark. One of the highlights of this season is the new lifeline entitled Sanket Sukta, where the computer provides a clue along with the question. Such a great additional feature that adds more levels to the strategy.

The drama intensifies as Manavpreet reaches the 50 lakh question. This one is on Indian literature, and it’s clear that even he is a little stumped. After mulling it over, he wisely decides to walk away with 25 lakh rupees instead of risking an incorrect answer. Not a fortune, but a solid, respectable victory.

As a prelude to a season, this episode manifests a fantastic mix of entertainment, inspiration, and game tension. The changes are small but work; the format feels sharper, and contestants seem sharper than I can remember. The first face of the season is Manavpreet Singh, who sets a high bar by presenting knowledge, serenity, and presence of mind, which remains an advantage in the hot seat.

IWMBuzz rates it 4/5 stars.

If the rest of Season 17 is anything like this, we are in for an electrifying thrill ride. Catch ‘KBC 17’ every weekday at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and stream it on SonyLIV.