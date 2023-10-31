Television | Editorial

Review of Colors' Chand Jalne Laga: An intense love story with great potential

IWMBuzz.com reviews the Colors show Chand Jalne Laga. The show produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary's Swastik Productions features Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann in lead roles.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
31 Oct,2023 11:45:18
Review of Colors' Chand Jalne Laga: An intense love story with great potential 865670

It’s always enchanting to see a fairy-tale romance nurture!! And the same excitement is offered via the new Colors show Chand Jalne Laga. Ably produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions, the show from its promotion phase to its start has given a gripping ambience to the enticing love story. This love story concept might not be anything new!! We have seen the ‘childhood friends getting separated’ story, and meeting years back with a sense of revenge, earlier too. But what defines and takes this concept of Chand Jalne Laga forward, is the manner in which the makers have created the ambience for the aggressive and intense love story!!

Music plays a very integral part in the episodes and looks extremely well-executed. The title track of Chand Jalne Laga, is a masterpiece already and has set the perfect gripping ambience to the love tale of Deva and Tara. The pain and agony of Deva is felt deeply in the music offered. The love that Tara has for Deva and the way she misses her ‘perfect’ friend, is again shown in the music. The song is sung by Amit Mishra and Antara Mitra. The duo has given soul to the song, which encapsulates the love story effectively.

As said earlier, this is not a story and concept that has been never seen before!! However, the execution and the gripping screenplay are sure to keep the audiences waiting for the next twist in the tale!!

The innocent friendship of Deva and Tara is torn with time, with destiny playing a cruel game. The ghastly flashbacks of the fire incident and the cries and pleas of Deva as he is arrested, echo in our ears even after we have watched the episode. This is the sheer power of storytelling!!

The stage is set now with the self-made and strong Deva coming into the life of Tara once again, as Mr Malik. As for Tara, she misses her friend Deva, and is not aware of the fact that he is alive. Deva is back to exact revenge on his ‘once’ friend Tara. However, he does not realize that deep down, he loves Tara. This love story will surely intensify with time, and audiences will love this lead Jodi of Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann.

The story is pacey, with a lot happening in the first week!! The childhood innocence of Deva and Tara was brought about very crisply. Child actors Krish Chugh and Urvi Upadhyay were extremely natural in their portrayal. The scenes with the horse are endearing to watch, especially with the kids playing along in the presence of the animal. Badshah, the horse plays a very vital role in this love story, and is the supreme connection between Deva and Tara.

Vishal Aditya Singh is the perfect cast that one can get for the intense yet warm Deva. Vishal is playing the angry young man role extremely well. He looks dashing, and his scenes with Kanika Mann have already set the stage for this complex love story. We look forward to witnessing the romantic streak in Deva, and also look forward to Vishal doing an amazing job in the role.

Kanika Mann has started well as Tara. She looks gorgeous and her screen presence with Vishal makes the show worth watching. However, Kanika can put more confidence into her dialogue delivery, which is what we feel!!

As for now, there are not many characters seen in the show!! Nasirr Khan plays the mentally disturbed father well. Sorab Bedi as Raunak is stylish and packs a punch !! We are yet to see more of Praneet Bhatt, and believe he is the evil person who is responsible for Deva and Tara’s separation and Deva’s arrest. Being a great performer, we look forward to this role of Praneet.

Surely, the tagline, ‘Bahut Jal Chuka Suraj, Ab Chand Ko Jalna Hoga! is apt to this storyline!! We look forward to this power of the Chand, turning into an intense and successful love story!!

The production value for this show is at its peak. Even though the makers are playing with a predictable love story concept, their execution, gripping story, performances and enchanting music should keep viewers glued to this love story.

We at IWMBuzz.com give Chand Jalne Laga, 4 out of 5 stars.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box

Related Post

It's going to be a Hollywood 'undead' theme for Halloween at our restaurant 1BHK: Simple Kaul 865717
It’s going to be a Hollywood ‘undead’ theme for Halloween at our restaurant 1BHK: Simple Kaul
I would like to dress up as the blood-curdling entity from The Exorcist for Halloween: Gurpreet Bedi 865712
I would like to dress up as the blood-curdling entity from The Exorcist for Halloween: Gurpreet Bedi
I like to dress up as the 'Joker' from the film Batman for Halloween: Mehul Vyas 865710
I like to dress up as the ‘Joker’ from the film Batman for Halloween: Mehul Vyas
Halloween holds a special place in the hearts of countless individuals: Neel Samarthh 865657
Halloween holds a special place in the hearts of countless individuals: Neel Samarthh
Style for me is finding a comfort zone with confidence: Mohammedsaud Mansuri 865665
Style for me is finding a comfort zone with confidence: Mohammedsaud Mansuri
My dream date will have candles, food, good humour with lots of love: Kiran Rathore 865656
My dream date will have candles, food, good humour with lots of love: Kiran Rathore

Latest Stories

Raveena Tandon Has A Blast On Her Birthday; Check The Grand Celebration Here 865801
Raveena Tandon Has A Blast On Her Birthday; Check The Grand Celebration Here
Bhagya Lakshmi: Malishka hides from Rishi in the storeroom 865799
Bhagya Lakshmi: Malishka hides from Rishi in the storeroom
Rabb Se Hai Dua: Heena sides with Gazal 865761
Rabb Se Hai Dua: Heena sides with Gazal
Katha Ankahee: Viaan gets drunk after meeting Katha 865735
Katha Ankahee: Viaan gets drunk after meeting Katha
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Radha and Mohan get back; know about Gungun's deteriorating health 865727
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Radha and Mohan get back; know about Gungun’s deteriorating health
Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon: Kavya and Shubham come closer, Adhiraj feels jealous 865723
Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon: Kavya and Shubham come closer, Adhiraj feels jealous
Read Latest News