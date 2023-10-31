Review of Colors' Chand Jalne Laga: An intense love story with great potential

It’s always enchanting to see a fairy-tale romance nurture!! And the same excitement is offered via the new Colors show Chand Jalne Laga. Ably produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions, the show from its promotion phase to its start has given a gripping ambience to the enticing love story. This love story concept might not be anything new!! We have seen the ‘childhood friends getting separated’ story, and meeting years back with a sense of revenge, earlier too. But what defines and takes this concept of Chand Jalne Laga forward, is the manner in which the makers have created the ambience for the aggressive and intense love story!!

Music plays a very integral part in the episodes and looks extremely well-executed. The title track of Chand Jalne Laga, is a masterpiece already and has set the perfect gripping ambience to the love tale of Deva and Tara. The pain and agony of Deva is felt deeply in the music offered. The love that Tara has for Deva and the way she misses her ‘perfect’ friend, is again shown in the music. The song is sung by Amit Mishra and Antara Mitra. The duo has given soul to the song, which encapsulates the love story effectively.

As said earlier, this is not a story and concept that has been never seen before!! However, the execution and the gripping screenplay are sure to keep the audiences waiting for the next twist in the tale!!

The innocent friendship of Deva and Tara is torn with time, with destiny playing a cruel game. The ghastly flashbacks of the fire incident and the cries and pleas of Deva as he is arrested, echo in our ears even after we have watched the episode. This is the sheer power of storytelling!!

The stage is set now with the self-made and strong Deva coming into the life of Tara once again, as Mr Malik. As for Tara, she misses her friend Deva, and is not aware of the fact that he is alive. Deva is back to exact revenge on his ‘once’ friend Tara. However, he does not realize that deep down, he loves Tara. This love story will surely intensify with time, and audiences will love this lead Jodi of Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann.

The story is pacey, with a lot happening in the first week!! The childhood innocence of Deva and Tara was brought about very crisply. Child actors Krish Chugh and Urvi Upadhyay were extremely natural in their portrayal. The scenes with the horse are endearing to watch, especially with the kids playing along in the presence of the animal. Badshah, the horse plays a very vital role in this love story, and is the supreme connection between Deva and Tara.

Vishal Aditya Singh is the perfect cast that one can get for the intense yet warm Deva. Vishal is playing the angry young man role extremely well. He looks dashing, and his scenes with Kanika Mann have already set the stage for this complex love story. We look forward to witnessing the romantic streak in Deva, and also look forward to Vishal doing an amazing job in the role.

Kanika Mann has started well as Tara. She looks gorgeous and her screen presence with Vishal makes the show worth watching. However, Kanika can put more confidence into her dialogue delivery, which is what we feel!!

As for now, there are not many characters seen in the show!! Nasirr Khan plays the mentally disturbed father well. Sorab Bedi as Raunak is stylish and packs a punch !! We are yet to see more of Praneet Bhatt, and believe he is the evil person who is responsible for Deva and Tara’s separation and Deva’s arrest. Being a great performer, we look forward to this role of Praneet.

Surely, the tagline, ‘Bahut Jal Chuka Suraj, Ab Chand Ko Jalna Hoga! is apt to this storyline!! We look forward to this power of the Chand, turning into an intense and successful love story!!

The production value for this show is at its peak. Even though the makers are playing with a predictable love story concept, their execution, gripping story, performances and enchanting music should keep viewers glued to this love story.

We at IWMBuzz.com give Chand Jalne Laga, 4 out of 5 stars.