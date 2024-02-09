Review of Colors’ Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak: Good performances & gripping story are the stand-outs in this tried-and-tested reincarnation drama

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak the new show on Colors gives audiences a new dose of the reincarnation drama. Reincarnation love stories have always fared well on television, and this time it is the fresh pair of Karam Rajpal and Trupti Mishra who play leads in the show. The show is produced by BBC Studios and MAJ Productions.

A love story with a reincarnation plot has been focussed upon on TV many times. However, whenever a new show with a similar concept arrives, it stirs up the audiences’ interest. The same has happened here. The promo and the first look of this show ignited positivity.

Though the main concept is not new at all, the show looks fresh and intriguing. The chemistry between the lead pair is commendable. Though the female lead Trupti Mishra is relatively new, she succeeds in keeping the audiences hooked. Karam Rajpal looks fresh and is good as the lover boy.

The show bears the hierarchy factor too between the leads. While Raj’s family is rich and respected, Poornima is accused of being an illegitimate poor kid, with her father being unknown.

Amidst this is engraved the strong belief that the Raghuvanshi family has in astrology and the planetary positions of an individual. It has been predicted that Raj is going through a very bad phase, with his life being in danger for a month or so. The mother of Raj, Sumitra’s fears are well graphed out. She prays for her son’s safety and restricts his movements to save his life. But when destiny plans, nothing can be stopped, is what is the theme derived from the show.

Poornima’s immense faith in Mahakaal is explanatory as she will be the one who will be reborn to claim her love. The extreme contrast to this is Rajneesh’s character, who does not believe in superstitions, and has a strong faith in medical science, being a doctor himself. This contrast in the leads’ personality has been written well.

The story has been quite pacey with a lot of heart-stirring moments happening in the life of Raj. As predicted, he has been encountering accidents regularly, but seems to find a way to live through every mishap. His saviour till now happens to be Poornima, either directly or indirectly. Guess the story track will move towards Poornima embracing the death that is coming the way of Raj.

The only drawback of this story is that it is the tried and tested formula of being a reincarnation drama. However, the show has been executed well with gripping music and performances. The background score adds more intrigue to the plot. The lead pair is very likeable and spreads positivity.

Having said this, Colors shows are struggling to get the reach that they deserve. Apart from Bigg Boss which has seen an exceptional year, not many shows on Colors has shown promise, apart from a few. Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav has been consistent in ratings, and so has Parineetii. Hope this reincarnation drama changes this set pattern that the channel is seeing. The story has been gripping so far. The dialogues need special praise.

Karam Rajpal is perfect to play Dr Raj. He looks like the ultimate lover boy. Trupti Mishra has a big responsibility on her shoulders and has been impressive in the initial week. She is at ease as a performer. Karam and Trupti as a pair look good on screen.

Pallavi Rao who has enthralled audiences in negative characters recently, gets to play a mother who is extremely worried for the well-being of her son. She is doing a good job, and we certainly want her to remain the ever-concerned positive mother.

Veteran actor Pankaj Berry holds the patriarch’s role very well. Jyoti Gauba, Gaurav Sharma, Kamalika Guha Thakurta, Meghan Jadhav are apt in their roles.

We hope the show can garner a good viewership, considering its intriguing story plot. A lot will depend on the drama to unfold and the buzz the show will be able to create in its reincarnation phase.

We at IWMBuzz.com credit this show with 2.5 stars out of 5.