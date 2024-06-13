Review of ‘Gunaah’: The leads make this drama engaging & entertaining

Rating – *** (3/5)

The avenues for Indian telly stars have widened immensely owing to not just the advent of OTT but somehow having a cross section between television and OTT as well. It might sound perplexing but in the recent past, we have seen several shows that somehow retain the flavor and appeal of television, which usually deals with a different target audience – and blends it with the liberties that OTT allows them to have. And Gunaah – the latest offering from the streaming platform is just the right blend to look out for indeed.

What’s interesting is that Gunaah is following a daily soap concept as well by dropping a new episode everyday and it will be the case for about 25 episodes that will mark as the conclusion of the show’s first season setting things up for the second season.

At its core, the show is a revenge story about a man who is betrayed by his love interest and is wrongfully framed for a crime. It felt rather interesting that the makers opted for one of the most overused and dreaded tropes of Indian soap world – which is the protagonist having a plastic surgery and his face changes; and while that does deter the impact of the show initially, fortunately, you move on from it because there’s way too much to unravel and focus on.

It is actress Surbhi Jyoti’s character of Tara that has the most subtle beginnings and you almost feel a void for her but gradually transpires into layers that also allow her to showcase her acting chops. Apart from looking like a dream, Jyoti really gets to sink into the teeth of the role thus putting forward a great act.

The show’s USP lies in understanding the nerve of their audience and their preferences when it comes to watching the show. The audience isn’t here for some real and raw drama that dabbles between being authentic and hard-hitting; instead they are here for some popcorn entertainment with dramatic variations that is escapism but just about in the right amount.

Gunaah might seem cliched and melodramatic almost too much for many but the target audience intended for this one would be glad by the product as has been the case with cliffhanger episodes being a constant.

And hey, in the end, watching two handsome brooding men do their antics and one beautiful lady with her own developments in an intriguing show – can never hurt.