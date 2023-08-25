Review of Star Plus' Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Rich spectacle of a wonderful script and great performances

Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut is back to give the Hindi TV viewing audience a show with a difference. The show deserves all the attention and applause for trying something different. Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, one can say, is the perfect amalgamation of everything that is needed to make a good show. The concept of the show, that of a daughter aspiring to live her father’s dream of becoming a popular singer touches emotional chords. The beautiful bond that has been wound between the father and daughter is sure to provide the viewers with goosebumps. The tale is the journey of two individuals, Kunal and Vandana to strive for success, and achieve the Numero Uno slot. Vandana wants to become the Number 1 singer, while Kunal wants to fulfil his father’s dream of making their music company Number 1 again. Kunal and Vandana are two individuals who are quite in contrast in their thought processes but are working towards a similar goal.

The pace of the story has been quite fast. We have seen a lot happening in the initial few episodes. Viewers are introduced to Kunal’s dysfunctional family, which consists of a father, a son and daughter and a granddaughter. The underlying layer of love seems to be missing in the Malhotra household. The daughter of the house seems to be having a mental problem owing to a troubled past. The absence of the mother in the house looms large, but is covered up owing to a past that has not been depicted yet.

On the other hand, there is the Karmarkar house which has its own dysfunctionalities, as none in the house has a good financial semblance. At this juncture, it is shown how important it is for Vandana to make a mark in her singing career. The brother of Vandana has a wife and son, but is not well-settled himself. The father and grandmother of the house are hopeful to see a day soon when Vandana can make them live their dreams. The sisters in the house have their own ambitions, but need proper financial backing to carry them out.

Kunal Malhotra comes to India from London, with the sole goal of finding a voice that can catapult their music company to the top again. In his quest to find a good voice, Kunal rejects Vandana’s voice. He not only rejects her voice but also humiliates her, saying that her voice resembles an alien. This hurts Vandana and she ends up challenging Kunal that she will one day become Number 1 as a singer. Her words keep coming back to Kunal and he is troubled.

Destiny brings them together again as Kunal is forced to live in the same locality, where Vandana lives. They end up being neighbours.

An intriguing connect has been established between the two families, which is related to Kunal’s mother. Kunal’s mother who left her husband and children, is shown to be known to Vijay Karmarkar, father of Vandana. This aspect has established a bigger connect between Kunal and Vandana, and music being an important factor connecting the two families.

Coming to portrayal, we have to say that the cast has been very carefully picked to suit the characters being displayed. Fans of Mohit Malik have not seen their favourite actor playing such a role for a long time now. In fact, Mohit fits into every nuance that Kunal Malhotra displays. He is rude, at times ruthless with his words, and is a complex character who has been affected a lot by what life has given to him.

Matching him equally in his skill is veteran actor Yatin Karyekar. As the failed musician desperate to see his daughter thrive in the same line, Yatin puts all his power into the character. The sequence between him and Vandana where he motivates her by singing, was indeed powerfully written and executed.

Amit Behl as Kunal Malhotra’s father has had a few scenes and comes across as yet another complex character, quite layered. Kshitee Jog and Aishwarya Narkar, the two prolific performers are presently shown only via flashback sequences. We are sure they have powerful roles that match their capabilities as performers.

Talking of Sayli Salunkhe, she has been impressive in the first week. To match Mohit Malik’s persona in a scene that challenges the performer in her, needed a lot of energy. Sayli excelled and this is only a sweet start for her in this show.

Romiit Raaj needs a special mention. His character is lively and funny. His swag and stylishness in the character of Bobby have been executed well. Kshitee’s mother, Ujwala Jog is the most liveliest of the characters that we have come across in the show till now. Kudos to her, for the way she is carrying it out.

The show has other talented performers like Sheeba Akashdeep, Vishal Nayak, Digvijay Purohit, Ankita Mayank Sharma and others.

As said earlier, every character has been etched in detail. Actors chosen live their roles to the T. To sum up in simple words, this is the beauty of the show.

Rajan Shahi’s shows are always high on family values and realism. And the platform has been laid for yet another engaging concept to be shown to the TV viewers.

Star Plus gave the show a great start by launching a never-ever-seen-promo, applauding the Writers who breathe life into every cast and the plot in general. How the Writers got introduced via the promo that they are the writers of the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupama, has been the masterstroke for this show. And the writers match all expectations that the industry has of them.

This show is meant to thrive and have a long journey!!

We at IWMBuzz.com give 4 out of 5 stars to Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si.