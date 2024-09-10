Television | Editorial

IWMBuzz.com reviews the Star Plus show Do Dooni Pyaar, produced by Rashmi Sharma Productions. The show has Gourav Sharma, Shivika Pathak, Aleya Ghosh and Goutam Sharma as leads.

Rashmi Sharma Productions’ latest show Do Dooni Pyaar on Star Plus is a captivating and unique addition to the world of television entertainment. The series introduces a fresh concept to the small screen by delving into the lives of identical twins, a theme typically explored in movies rather than TV shows. The show promises an entertaining blend of mistaken identities and hilarious misunderstandings, making it a must-watch for television audiences.

Do Dooni Pyaar skillfully weaves together humour, drama, confusion, deceit and romance. Exploring the intriguing dynamics of identical twins, the show ventures into uncharted territory on television. The series has made a promising start, piquing the audience’s curiosity.

The charm of this story stems from its blend of situational comedy and genuine, relatable drama. The drama presented to the audience is refreshingly genuine, avoiding exaggerated theatrics and providing a sense of authenticity.

Having said this, Do Dooni Pyaar adds to the numerous TV dramas that revolve around the theme of forced marriages in the Hindi TV industry. Forced marriages have been a recurring storyline in television, and this new show appears to follow the same pattern. The concept of “Pakadwa Vivah” (forced marriage) depicted in the show seems to hurt the audiences more due to its repetitive nature.

Also, the relationship between the sisters shown in the show, seems to be a replica of other shows that are on air right now. Ganga and Ritu are a new version of Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua’s Deepika and Janvi. Can the similarities end here, please?

The storyline revolves around Ganga hailing from Sonepur, Bihar, a character who has been cleverly convinced that she is not capable of excelling in studies or personal growth. Her mother has actively contributed to Ganga’s lack of confidence, leading her to constantly question her own abilities. It becomes evident that many of the situations that undermine Ganga are orchestrated by her mother and sister to perpetuate this false belief. The way these sequences unfold in the story is intricately and skillfully written.

The Kashyap family has a lot of covered-up skeletons with one of the daughters-in-law of the house eloping with one of the twin sons born to Kalyani Kashyap. This explains the separation of the identical twins at birth. Dr Abhay Kashyap is a renowned doctor who has moved back to his land to do his service to the needy. On the other hand, we have the street-smart twin brother Akshay, who runs all the illegal errands to make quick money.

The pining of the mother Kalyani Kashyap for her lost son has been established. The other mother who eloped with Akshay, is shown to be suffering from guilt and repentance.

In Ganga’s household, Lalita is rooting to get her daughter Ritu married to Abhay, the son of Kalyani Kashyap. Abhay on the other hand, loves a girl and tries his best to change his love marriage into an arranged marriage.

A lot of comic confusions are brought in – Abhay assumes that his mother has chosen the girl he loves for him. However, the truth is that she has chosen Ritu. Ritu has met Akshay on multiple occasions and has fallen for him. Akshay too, reciprocates his love for Ritu. Ganga assumes that Abhay is a ghost-sent man who is after him. To top it all, Kalyani does not know that Ganga is the elder sister of Ritu.

Amidst this, also lies the big dream of Ganga who prays that she gets married to a well-educated man, as she believes that only educated people know to give respect to others.

As said earlier, the show expertly blends humour, sarcasm, and drama to create an engaging viewing experience. However, the drama created by Ganga and Abhay coincidentally bumping into each other, feels somewhat unrealistic and forced, detracting from the overall authenticity of the drama.

Gourav Sharma, Shivika Pathak, Aleya Ghosh and Goutam Sharma fit their roles effectively. Sonia Shrivastava, Nayani Dixit, Isha Sandhir, Vaidehi Nair, Mandeep Kumar, Neelam Pathania and others are effectively placed in the plot.

The storyline, despite the contentious theme of forced marriage, is offset by the intricate twin plot, packed with confusion, comedy of errors, and drama, making it an engaging and entertaining viewing experience.

We at IWMBuzz.com give Do Dooni Pyaar 3.5 out of 5 stars.