Good health is the best investment: Ranndeep R Rai of Anupamaa

Actor Ranndeep R Rai, who is seen in Star Plus and Rajan Shahi’s Director Kut’s show Anupamaa, says that he makes sure to work out even on busy days. The actor says that discipline plays a key role in being healthy.

“Even though I shoot for 12 hours a day, I make it a point to take at least 45 minutes to 1 hour for my workout. Fitness is a priority for me, and I believe that if you are disciplined, you can always make time. I focus on every muscle group while working out, but I enjoy weight training the most. I prefer lifting weights over cardio any day,” he says.

He adds, “I follow a structured diet and keep track of my protein and carb intake to stay in shape. I usually change my diet every 45-50 days to keep things balanced and interesting. Even after working 12-hour shifts, I don’t feel tired or low on energy. I think it is because of the way I eat and take care of my body.”

Talking about dietary changes, he says, “Yes, it’s been 10 months since I have stopped eating non-veg. Now my go-to meals include banana with oats, paneer sandwiches, cheese sandwiches, dry fruits, juices, and peanut butter.”

He adds, “However, cheat days are a must. I love indulging in Chole Bhature or Ice cream when I feel like treating myself.”

He says that he would like to start a wellness routine too. “I definitely want to start meditation and it is something I plan to work on this year.”

He adds, “Maintaining a good lifestyle is essential because health is the best investment. You can start small—even 15 minutes of walking or bodyweight exercises are enough in the beginning. Watch YouTube videos, plan your diet, and focus on staying consistent. Once you start, go up to 30 minutes and you’ll definitely see results. It’s not as difficult as it seems—you just have to take the first step and stay committed.”