Mouni Roy Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Sheer Corset Trail Gown, See How

The stunning Mouni Roy is known for her versatile style, effortlessly embracing Western looks. From gracing red carpets to dinner dates, her outfit choices make her stand out in the crowd. Whether chic dresses or trendy drapes, her wardrobe is a blend of sophistication and contemporary flair. Recently, the actress graced her look in a corset gown, flaunting her curves.

Mouni Roy’s Corset Gown Look

The Brahmastra actress effortlessly showcased her western style in a beige corset gown featuring a lace bustline and a captivating flared trail bottom with ruched details around the hips. The body-fitting sheer corset top defines her hourglass figure. The strapless pattern accentuates her jaw-dropping collarbones and shoulders. Decked in the aesthetic ivory hue, Mouni serves royal-ness.

Mouni adorns her look with loose waves, giving her breezy vibes. Her bold and smokey black eye makeup enhances her beautiful eyes. The nude shade of her lips and shiny cheeks showcase her minimal touch-up. With every picture, Mouni spreads her charm, striking a jaw-dropping pose. With the perfect hourglass figure, the actress effortlessly showcases her sizzling avatar in the aesthetic look. Her bold and striking fashion always attracts attention.

Did you like Mouni Roy’s aesthetic look in a corset gown? Drop your views in the comments box.