Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble announced the good news of welcoming their first child, a baby, on their social media handle. Mouni Roy couldn't resist expressing her love. Let's check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
27 Oct,2023 19:14:41
It’s a good new time as the beloved celebrity couple Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble are new parents in the town. The duo this morning welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The couple are now on cloud nine as they eagerly waited for the new member for several months.

Aashka Goradia And Brent Goble Welcome New Born

Taking to their Instagram handle, Aashka and Brent shared this good news with their family, friends, and fans. In the image, the couple is seen holding the newborn’s hand in their hand, making an adorable family portrait. Also named their little one as William Alexander.

He wrote, “This morning at 7:45am, William Alexander came into this world and straight into our hearts. While I know my life existed before this day, I remember very little of it. For now, until my dying day, I’ll be Alex’s Daddy. Aashka delivered him with the strength of grace of an angel. She’s resting now, with our little one next to her. Our hearts have never been brighter. I’ve never known a love like this. Now and everyday, I’ll have living proof God exists.”

Aashka Goradia And Brent Goble Welcome First Child, Mouni Roy Says 'Can't Wait' 864800

While many celebrities wished the couple with warm congratulations. While Mouni Roy took to her Instagram handle and shared a special message saying, “Can’t wait.” She wrote, “Maasi can’t wait to see you Heartiest congratulations my loves @aashkagoradia @ibrentgoble
Coming to you as soon as I can. I’m so happy and emotional, my heart can’t hold. Om Namah Shivaay.”

Aashka Goradia And Brent Goble Welcome First Child, Mouni Roy Says 'Can't Wait' 864799

What is your reaction? Let us know in the comments box below.

