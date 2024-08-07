Actress Shreema Bhattacharjee Falls Victim to Online Fraud, Warns Fans of Scammers

Actress Shreema Bhattacharjee recently fell victim to an online fraud where scammers used her name to demand money from acquaintances. The fraudsters created a fake number and messaged people claiming to be Shreema, asking for money to help her pet dog, Coco, who was allegedly depressed after the death of his companion dog.

Shreema took to social media to warn her fans about the scam and shared screenshots of the messages sent by the fraudsters. She clarified that her pets, Coco and Julie, are healthy and doing well. The scammers had also offered a fake joint venture proposal, claiming that Shreema would promote their work on social media in exchange for money.

The actress revealed that one person had already sent ₹2,000 to the scammers, believing it to be a genuine request from Shreema. She learned about the incident when a few people texted her real number to inquire about her pet.

Shreema could not file a police complaint immediately due to her busy shooting schedule but plans to report the incident soon. She took to social media to spread awareness about the scam and warned her fans to be cautious of such fraudulent activities.

The incident highlights the growing concern about online fraud and the need to be vigilant while interacting with others on social media platforms. Shreema’s fans have expressed support and concern for the actress, and the incident serves as a reminder to be cautious of scammers who use fake identities to deceive people.