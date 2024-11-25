Aditi Dev Sharma And Sarwar Ahuja Welcome Their Baby Girl; Share Good News With Fans

Popular actress Aditi Dev Sharma who was last seen in Sony TV’s popular show Kathaa Ankahee, is a happy mother yet again!! She made the day today pleasant by sharing the double good news of her pregnancy and becoming a mother!! Aditi is married to noted actor Sarwar Ahuja. They got married in the year 2014. Their love story and courtship started from the time they met as participants in the talent hunt reality show on Zee TV, India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj. In the year 2019, they were blessed with a baby boy, named Sartaj. And now, Aditi and Sarwar made us happy by sharing the news of the birth of her baby girl.

The social media post had pictures of her pregnancy, pictures posed with her husband Sarwar Ahuja and son Sartaj. The picture also has the placard of the kid being a girl.

Aditi pours her heart on the arrival of her bundle of joy. She writes,

aditidevsharma

Dear baby girl, 💌

Before you even entered this world, please know you were anticipated, prayed for, loved, cherished, and wanted.. 😇

She’s here and she’s fabulous..🧿🎀

Ur mesmerising baby fragrance, those tiny feet, tiny fragile fingers, sparkling eyes, gu gu’s and boo boo’s and the aura of ur existence has filled our life with anticipation of funntastic times ahead. 🎈

Gratitude to the universe to have blessed us the best of both worlds.

Love …

#grateful 🙏💐

Courtesy: Instagram

As we all await to hear more from the new parents on the arrival of their baby girl, wishes and congratulatory messages flood Aditi and Sarwar on this special announcement.

Here’s wishing the duo a happy parenthood!!