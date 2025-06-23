Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar Upcoming Twist: Raghuveer’s act complicates Kartik-Lakshmi’s relationship; Will Jia succeed?

Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Jia (Priyanka Purohit) standing tall between Kartik (Sshubham Dipta) and Lakshmi (Sanika Amit). As we know, Kartik and Lakshmi have got big misunderstandings about each other. While Kartik believed that Lakshmi was now married to Raghuveer, Lakshmi was saddened to see Kartik move on and get engaged to Jia. Jia has also seen to it that Raghuveer (Sarwar Ahuja) cheats on Lakshmi and works towards keeping Lakshmi and Kartik away from each other.

The upcoming episode will see Lakshmi coming to the venue of Kartik’s wedding to openly talk to him. While she will look for a time with Kartik, Kartik will come face to face with Raghuveer. Raghuveer will yet again see to it that Kartik’s misunderstandings about Lakshmi do not get resolved. With Jia and Raghuveer’s interference, Lakshmi and Kartik will be seen drifting apart slowly. It will be interesting to see whether any twist in the tale can stop Kartik from marrying Jia.

What will happen next?

