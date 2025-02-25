Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Raghuveer-Lakshmi and Kartik-Jiya’s double date; drama ensues at the dinner table

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Lakshmi (Sanika Gaikwad) being forced to keep the truth of her being married to Kartik (Sshubham Dipta) away from him. Jiya (Priyanka Purohit), as we know, has been making life more troublesome for Lakshmi by playing her games. Recently, we saw her telling Kartik that Lakshmi is married to Raghuveer (Sarwar Ahuja). This made Kartik go to Raghuveer’s house to talk to him and accept Lakshmi as his wife. He brought Raghuveer and made him also stay in his house. The result was that Lakshmi was forced to stay in one room with Raghuveer.

The upcoming episode will see Kartik trying to create an ambience where Lakshmi and Raghuveer will try to get closer to each other. Kartik will propose a double dinner date wherein Kartik along with Jiya and Raghuveer along with Lakshmi would go. Kartik will insist on seeing their wedding pictures from Raghuveer’s phone. Raghuveer will initially say that he might not have any on his phone, but will be forced by Kartik to show his phone. Later, Raghuveer will check his phone and will tell Kartik that he has got a folder full of their pictures. But while giving the phone to Kartik, he will deliberately drop his phone inside the food.

What will happen next?

