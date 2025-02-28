Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Kartik saves Lakshmi; questions Raghuveer

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen Lakshmi (Sanika Gaikwad) getting caught in the web woven by Jia (Priyanka Purohit) regarding her being married. Jia has convinced Kartik (Sshubham Dipta) to believe that Lakshmi is married to Raghuveer (Sarwar Ahuja). Kartik brought Raghuveer home so that Lakshmi and Raghuveer could sort out their differences and unite again. Raghuveer was asked to stay in Kartik’s house till the time they resolved their differences. Raghuveer and Lakshmi together, put pictures of Kartik-Lakshmi’s wedding in a pen drive. Lakshmi interchanged Jia’s pendrive with hers so that Kartik could see their wedding clips. However, this was not to happen and before that, Jia and Gayatri made sure to throw Lakshmi out of the house. Jia went a step forward and covered Lakshmi who was unconscious amidst dry leaves and asked the gardener to burn the dry leaves.

The upcoming episode will be dramatic as Kartik will save Lakshmi from getting burnt under the dry leaves. He will bring her inside the house yet again. Kartik will question Lakshmi on how she went to the place and fainted. Lakshmi will have no answers when Kartik’s suspicion will fall on Raghuveer. When Raghuveer will enquire about Lakshmi’s health, Kartik will feel that he is to be blamed. Kartik will be seen questioning Raghuveer.

How can Lakshmi sort this problem and make Kartik remember everything?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.