Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar Upcoming Twist: Jia threatens Raghuveer; asks him to take Lakshmi away

Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Lakshmi (Sanika Amit) finding out the true face of Raghuveer (Sarwar Ahuja) and how he kept her in the dark. As we know, Lakshmi saw Antara in the hidden room and realized that Raghuveer lied to her about her death. However, when she confronted Raghuveer and came face to face with Antara, she also got to know that Antara was mentally ill. Antara tried to kill Raghuveer and Lakshmi had to save him from her. Lakshmi understood about her mental health but later questioned Raghuveer on his deceit to her. Raghu told her how he was blackmailed by Jiya, and he had to agree to help her for his daughter’s sake.

The upcoming drama will see Jia calling Raghuveer when the confrontation with Lakshmi will be happening. Lakshmi will hear Raghu’s talk with Jiya. Jiya will further blackmail Raghu to take Lakshmi out of Kartik’s life. She will threaten him to do so as he will otherwise, stop the donor availability for his daughter. It will now be interesting to see how Lakshmi re-enters Kartik’s life, without Raghuveer getting into further problems.

What will happen next?

