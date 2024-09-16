After Sudhanshu Pandey’s exit, Madalsa Sharma quits Anupamaa, Says “It Was Best For Me To Move On”

Anupamaa the Star Plus show which has been ruling the TRP charts for some time now, might be doing well and garnering all traction. But there are a few off-the-screen tensions that have been making news for some time now. The sudden exit of actor Sudhanshu Pandey from the show created shockwaves, with the actor saying that it was time for him to move on and take something new. Sudhanshu played the role of Vanraj Shah who was the ex-husband of Anupamaa, essayed by Rupali Ganguly. There were enough controversies in the media circles with Rupali being blamed for Sudhanshu’s exit. Producer Rajan Shahi kept himself away from all the talks and did not even talk about the exit of Sudhanshu whose character has been till now, pivotal to the show’s success.

Now, the news of Madalsa Sharma exiting is the next big blow to the show. Madalsa who played the role of Kavya Shah was meaty when she started playing it. Kavya was the woman in Vanraj’s life and was the main reason for Anupamaa’s marital life collapsing. For a long time, Kavya was shown as a strong and independent woman with the determination to get whatever she aspired for. However, for the last few months, Madalsa’s character lost steam, as per the actress’ observation.

She talked to TimesofIndia stating that it was a mutual decision to move out of the show and that she had consulted her family before arriving at the decision.

She was seen quoting it in the report, “There was not much spice or spark left in my character. Had Kavya continued playing the grey character that she played earlier, I would have continued to be a part of the show. For the past few months, the creative team tried to do something different with my character, but nothing worked out. So, (producer) Rajan Shahi sir and I mutually decided it was best for me to move on.”

Well, we will miss the age-old fragrance of Vanraj-Anupamaa-Kavya in the show now!! Let us wait and see how the makers utilize the absence of Vanraj and Kavya and tweak the storyline.