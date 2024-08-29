Television | TV News

Zee TV's popular show Bhagya Lakshmi will now air for more than just 30 minutes. The show casts Aishwarya Khare and Rohit in the lead. Check out the details below.

Good news for Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi fans. The show, starring Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti, has been entertaining the audience for the past three years, first premiering on 3 August 2021. The show has achieved massive love from the audience and has become a favorite of many. For those wondering what the good news is, let us reveal that the show will now air on TV for more than 30 minutes. Yes! You heard that right.

The official handle of Ekta Kapoor’s production house, Balaji Telefilms, shared the good news with the fans by uploading several photos from the show and revealing the revised show time and running length of the episode. Starting on 5 September 2024, the show Bhagya Lakshmi will air for one hour and 60 minutes from 8 to 9 o’clock.

The post read, “#RishMi aur unke pyaare parivaar se ab aapki mulaqaat hogi poore ek ghante ke liye! Dekhiye #BhagyaLakshmi, 5th September se, har roz, raat 8 se 9 baje, sirf #ZeeTV par hi aur kahin bhi, kabhi bhi @zee5shows par.”

This news is a surprise for fans, as they will enjoy the show for an extended time. A user in the comments said, “Best rishmi.” The other wrote, “best show.”

Bhagya Lakshmi, the show chronicles the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?