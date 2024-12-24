Alisha Parveen Opens Up On Being Replaced Overnight In Anupamaa: ” This was so hard for me!”

Alisha Parveen, who became a household name with Rahi/Adhya in the top show Anupamaa, is no longer part of the show. The news of her replacement surfaced on the internet a couple of days ago. The actress revealed that she didn’t quit the show but was replaced overnight without her knowing about it. Sharing some unforgettable moments from her journey as Rahi, the actress opened up about her feelings being replaced overnight.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alisha shared a couple of videos and photos edited by her fans. The cute edits of Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen as Prem and Rahi are the best things on screen. Their chemistry and friendly bond made them everyone’s favorite. The different slides show Rahi’s different emotions, from romance to crying.

Expressing her true feelings after being replaced overnight by the makers of the show, Alisha, in her caption, wrote, “I didn’t Quit, I was Replaced. This was so so hard for me! When you give your so much strength, power, love, happiness, everything to your character, then you are Replaced overnight without knowing it feels like Heartbreak! But i am smiling just because all of you, your support, your love! Always Your Raahi! Thankyou so much for the love. #Pradhya #Anupama.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/DD868AJvSum/?hl=en&img_index=1

Adrija Roy will now play the lead role of Rahi in the top show Anupamaa, which also stars Rupali Ganguly and Shivam Khajuria. Rajan Shahi produces it under his production house, Director’s Kut Production.