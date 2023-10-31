Ankita Lokhande Opens Up About Her Past Relationship With Sushant Singh Rajput on Bigg Boss 17

Ankita Lokhande, the talented actress known for her role in the TV series Pavitra Rishta, candidly shared her thoughts about her past relationship with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in a recent episode of the immensely popular Indian reality show Bigg Boss 17.

In the episode, Ankita was seen engaging in a heart-to-heart conversation with her fellow housemate Munawar Faruqui in the garden area. She disclosed her feelings, stating, “Tab toh koi nahi tha na mere sath. Woh phase mainay akele guzara. Tab logonay kyun nahi kaha ki aapko Ankita ke sath rehna chahiye. Kaha thay log. Mainay toh woh phase akele guzara na.”

When asked by Munawar about the reasons behind their breakup, Ankita expressed, “There was no reason. And I was blank. Ek raat main cheezay palti hain.” She continued to reminisce about that time, sharing, “Woh ek dum ek raat mein gayab ho gaya. Success mil rahi thi toh log uske kaan bhar rahe the.”

Despite the challenges she faced, Ankita maintained a mature perspective about the situation, saying, “But it’s okay. It was his call. I didn’t say much.” She also revealed that there were no significant conflicts or differences leading up to their separation.

Ankita and Sushant first crossed paths on the set of Pavitra Rishta in 2009. Over the years, their love story blossomed, and they were in a relationship for six years, making them one of the most beloved celebrity couples in the entertainment industry.