Television | News

Ankita Lokhande Opens Up About Her Past Relationship With Sushant Singh Rajput on Bigg Boss 17

Ankita Lokhande shared her thoughts about her past relationship with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in a recent episode of the immensely popular Indian reality show Bigg Boss 17.

Author: IWMBuzz
31 Oct,2023 18:16:17
Ankita Lokhande Opens Up About Her Past Relationship With Sushant Singh Rajput on Bigg Boss 17 865894

Ankita Lokhande, the talented actress known for her role in the TV series Pavitra Rishta, candidly shared her thoughts about her past relationship with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in a recent episode of the immensely popular Indian reality show Bigg Boss 17.

In the episode, Ankita was seen engaging in a heart-to-heart conversation with her fellow housemate Munawar Faruqui in the garden area. She disclosed her feelings, stating, “Tab toh koi nahi tha na mere sath. Woh phase mainay akele guzara. Tab logonay kyun nahi kaha ki aapko Ankita ke sath rehna chahiye. Kaha thay log. Mainay toh woh phase akele guzara na.”

When asked by Munawar about the reasons behind their breakup, Ankita expressed, “There was no reason. And I was blank. Ek raat main cheezay palti hain.” She continued to reminisce about that time, sharing, “Woh ek dum ek raat mein gayab ho gaya. Success mil rahi thi toh log uske kaan bhar rahe the.”
Despite the challenges she faced, Ankita maintained a mature perspective about the situation, saying, “But it’s okay. It was his call. I didn’t say much.” She also revealed that there were no significant conflicts or differences leading up to their separation.

Ankita and Sushant first crossed paths on the set of Pavitra Rishta in 2009. Over the years, their love story blossomed, and they were in a relationship for six years, making them one of the most beloved celebrity couples in the entertainment industry.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek's new connection with Khanzaadi raises eyebrows 865703
Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek’s new connection with Khanzaadi raises eyebrows
Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya and Neil get into a fight with Vicky Jain during nominations 865694
Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya and Neil get into a fight with Vicky Jain during nominations
Ankita Lokhande gets Halloween ready in mesh bodysuit and tasseled black skirt 865602
Ankita Lokhande gets Halloween ready in mesh bodysuit and tasseled black skirt
Bigg Boss 17: Clashing hearts and egos: Contestants struggle with love and conflict in the Makaan of Dil 865473
Bigg Boss 17: Clashing hearts and egos: Contestants struggle with love and conflict in the Makaan of Dil
Bigg Boss 17: Samarth gets into a heated argument with Abhishek, warns him to stay away from Isha 865384
Bigg Boss 17: Samarth gets into a heated argument with Abhishek, warns him to stay away from Isha
Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma gets angry at Vicky Jain for joking about her relationship 865314
Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma gets angry at Vicky Jain for joking about her relationship

Latest Stories

Nupur Sanon stuns in floral intricately designed pink Anarkali dress, see photos 865772
Nupur Sanon stuns in floral intricately designed pink Anarkali dress, see photos
Fateh BTS: Sonu Sood poses with a gorgeous falcon bird, pictures viral 865764
Fateh BTS: Sonu Sood poses with a gorgeous falcon bird, pictures viral
Ahead of Tiger 3 release this Diwali, lookalikes of Salman Khan spotted at many places wearing the iconic chequered scarves 865910
Ahead of Tiger 3 release this Diwali, lookalikes of Salman Khan spotted at many places wearing the iconic chequered scarves
Vipul Amrutlal Shah again donates 50 lakh to rehabilitation Ashram of victims of Jihad 865908
Vipul Amrutlal Shah again donates 50 lakh to rehabilitation Ashram of victims of Jihad
Uorfi Javed faces rape and death threats after recreating Rajpal Yadav's Chota Pandit look 865865
Uorfi Javed faces rape and death threats after recreating Rajpal Yadav’s Chota Pandit look
If you still don’t know who Anushka Sen, the girl with 50Million+ digital footprint on social media is, you are definitely missing OUT! 865904
If you still don’t know who Anushka Sen, the girl with 50Million+ digital footprint on social media is, you are definitely missing OUT!
Read Latest News