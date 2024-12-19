Ankita Lokhande Starts Birthday Celebrations With Puja, Receives A Special Letter From Mother-in-law

Renowned TV actress Ankita Lokhande turns 40 today. The heartthrob of the television world started her birthday with spirituality. As the actress turns a year older, she celebrates her past and present with good hope for the future. Early in the morning, the actress started her birthday celebration with a small puja along with husband Vicky Jain. Wearing a creamy white salwar suit, the actress looked pretty, and Vicky twined with her in white traditional with a yellow scarf.

After beginning her special day with spirituality, Ankita received a heartfelt birthday letter from her mother-in-law, Ranjana Jain. Extending her warm wishes, Ranjana expressed her proud feelings for Ankita. The special letter reads, “To my dear daughter-in-law: May your birthday bring you as much happiness as you have brought to this family! For a daughter-in-law who looks like a daughter, pray to God that your birthday is filled with all the love in the world. I’m so proud to be your mother-in-law! Wishing you a very happy birthday from our entire family. Your Mamma.”

Lastly, Ankita shared a reel video showcasing her transformation from being a little baby to becoming a top actress and starting her new life with Vicky Jain. She also remembered her late father and penned a sweet note in the caption, “Every year was a little more epic than the last. Here’s to more laughs, lessons, and glow-ups! And can’t forget my Maa and paa Maa , you’re my rock, my biggest cheerleader, and my heart. And pappa even though you’re not here, you’re in everything I do, every step I take. Missing you a little extra today, but carrying you with me, always!”

Ankita Lokhande was last seen in Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment with Vicky Jain, where the duo entertained the audience with their chemistry. Earlier, Ankita and Vicky participated in Bigg Boss 17 together.