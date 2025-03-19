Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain To Host Colors Untitled ‘Couples’ Reality Show, Check Details

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have become the new IT couple in town. No matter where they go, the duo is always together. Currently, the couple is winning hearts with their appearance in the Colors comedy-cooking show Laughter Chefs, but it seems that Colors doesn’t want them to leave the channel, as the makers have now bought a new show for them.

As per the latest updates from Saas Bahu Aur Saazish, Colors channel is gearing up for a new reality show that is similar to Smart Jodi on Star Plus. It will be interesting to see how the channel makes it different from Smart Jodi. But the interesting part is that the upcoming is likely to be hosted by the IT couple of the town, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. For those who are unaware, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were the winners of Star Plus’s Smart Jodi. In addition, it is an untitled show, as the name is yet to be revealed. Also, there is no confirmation of this from either actor.

However, seeing what is stored in for the audience will be interesting. Colors always come up with something new, and the confidence level is already high with the success of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have also become the audience’s favorites as they keep returning to screens with unexpected twists.