Anupamaa Actor Aashish Mehrotra Quits Show For Khatron Ke Khiladi 14?

There is shocking news for the fans of Anupamaa. The actor Aashish Mehrotra, who played the role of Anupama’s son Toshu in the show produced by Rajan Shahi, has quit the show after working for four years. With his performance, he gained massive fame and also entertained the audience. However, today, on his social media handle, the actor announced the news of his exit from the show.

In his caption, Aashish Mehrotra called his journey, “It was a beautiful, beautiful journey… the beautiful journey of almost 4 years as your “Toshu” in Anupamaa…” Not only that, he also revealed that his character in real life is different from the reel one, but it was a roller coaster ride for him, and he enjoyed it.

While expressing the best part, he said, “Toshus love for his father was the most special thing to me in this journey. It brings tears instantly… Its all so overwhelming…”

However, the actor didn’t reveal the reason behind leaving the show, but a report from Free Press Journal states that Aashish Mehrotra will now embark on the journey of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. According to the reports, he is roped in for the stunt-based reality show’s new season. The source said, ”Yes, Ashish has been roped in for KKK 14 and he will be flying with the contestants soon.” However, the actor has yet to make the official confirmation.