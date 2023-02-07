Anupamaa: Paritosh gets hospitalized

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Maaya’s (Chahat Pandey) truth about her dreadful past coming out. However, Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) are battling their scare of living a life without Choti Anu.

Maaya whose truth is out is now in a more positive space and believes that when the time will come, Anu will choose to stay with her. Anupamaa and Anuj will also worry about the possibility of Maaya taking away Anu.

On the other hand, the coming episode will see the next big tiff in the Shah family. Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) will get to know about Paritosh sending Bapuji’s property papers to the lawyer to understand certain equations.

Vanraj will get angry at Paritosh and will yell at him. He will send him out of the house. However, on the road, when Paritosh will be dreaming of making it big one day, he will get sick and will collapse to the ground.

Soon, he will be hospitalized and his family members will be informed of his medical condition. This will again put Vanraj and Anupamaa in a new emotional battle.

What will happen next?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.