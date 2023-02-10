Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama wherein Paritosh (Aashish Mehrotra) has had a sudden health ailment that has resulted in him suffering from a paralytic stroke. While the Shahs has totally broken down by this news, Kinjal (Nidhi Shah) faces a lot of pressure from within and has an emotional moment too.

She is all of a sudden taken aback to those beautiful days of love with Paritosh, and seems to have forgotten the deceit that her husband had once given her. Now she cares more for Paritosh’s well-being to the extent that she decides to stand by him.

The coming episode will see Rakhi Dave deciding to take Kinjal to her house. She will meet the Shahs and will announce that she will take her daughter to her house. However, Kinjal will stand adamant and will say that she will not leave Paritosh in this state.

Will Kinjal now accept to take care of Paritosh?

