Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Aashish Mehrotra Flaunts Bruises With Krishna Shroff Like Champions

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has been making headlines, from the confirmed contestant list to the controversies with Asim Riaz. The recent video of Shalin Bhanot’s injury due to a 200 Scorpions bite went viral, and now the other contestants, Aashish Mehrotra, popularly known as Toshu from Anupamaa, and Krishna Shroff, have joined the list of wounded contestants. His and Krishna’s bruises are a testament to the challenges they have faced, and we can’t wait to see how they handle themselves in the upcoming episodes of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Aashish Mehrotra And Krishna Shroff Flaunts Their Bruises

Taking to his Instagram handle, Aashish shared a couple of photos showcasing his and Krishna’s Champions vibes as they flaunt their bruises. Aashish and Krishna both got hurt in their elbows, which looked very dangerous. However, the duo still flaunt their bruises, a testament to their courageous spirit.

In the picture, Aashish looks cool in a white t-shirt with a cartoon print and blue denim jeans. At the same time, Krishna looked funky in a charcoal grey crop top paired with low-waist joggers. With a big smile on their faces, both flaunted their elbows like a power human. Though they got such a massive bruise, their energy and facial expressions hint that they can still do it better. Indeed, Khatron Ke Khiladi needs such enthusiasm. It will be interesting to see how this happened with them in the episodes of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14