Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Aditi Sharma’s Bohemian Three-piece Outfit Look Leaves Krishna Shroff Spellbound

When it comes to fashion, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestant Aditi Sharma never misses a chance to rule over hearts with her top-notch choices and grace to carry every outfit effortlessly. Whether gracing her look in a desi saree or flaunting her charm in a mini dress, she rocks every look with perfection. Her new look is no different as the actress shows her stunning figure in a bohemian three-piece outfit, promoting Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 co-contestant Krishna Shroff’s reaction.

Bohemian Three-piece Outfit

For the new photos, Aditi is wearing an aesthetic three-piece bohemian outfit. The grey printed plunging neckline sleeveless blouse teamed with a tie-knot high waist bottom defines her curvaceous figure. While the matching dupatta draped around her one shoulder, gives her rich look. At the same time, the hanging shell detail elevates the beauty of her classy fit.

But wait, that’s not all! Aditi opts for a diamond-embellished necklace, ring, and bracelet, which adds an extra dose of sophistication. She left her hair open, styled in beautiful curls, giving her a breezy look. The actress looks oh-so-breathtaking with smokey black eyes, shiny cheeks, and nude matte lip color. She raises the glamour quotient throughout the photos with her sizzling poses, flaunting her figure and style.

It is evident that anybody would like to witness Aditi’s stunning glam in the sizzling poses in new photos. Krishna Shroff went spellbound and expressed her feelings by dropping a hearts popping out emoji in the comments.