Exclusive Video Interview: Krishna Shroff Joins Reality Show ‘Chhoriyan Chali Gaon’

Krishna Shroff is now going to live the village life by becoming a part of the reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon. In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz, she openly told us why this show is special for her and what she expects from it.

Krishna said, “Thank you so much. It was an immediate yes. I have been waiting for a show for a long time that connects with my heart, challenges me, and takes me out of my comfort zone. And I think this show will give me that opportunity.”

When asked how difficult it would be to stay away from her loved ones, she said, “100%! This will be my biggest challenge. I have a very deep connection with the few people in my life. I have never completely disconnected from them. My phone has always been with me, which has kept me connected to them. But now that luxury will not be there, and this strangeness will be difficult for me.”

Krishna has already done a reality show, but according to her, every show has its own challenges. She said, “Every show has its own challenges. This show will also be difficult in its own way. But if I say yes to something, I do it with all my heart. And I have proved before that I do not shy away from working hard.”

When it came to village life, she laughed and said, “Cow dung doesn’t scare me. You have seen me in such situations before. Cooking would probably be the toughest task for me. Apart from that, anything related to animals, milking a cow, catching a chicken, I would absolutely love. I love animals a lot.”

She further added that she is okay with farming, working in the soil as long as there are no snakes! “If there are no snakes on the ground, I will do everything,” she said with a smile.

Talking about her family’s advice, Krishna said, “My family always says stay true to yourself. I am not going on this show to make friends, but to show my true self and connect with people.”

Staying away from social media will also be a different experience for her. “I am the kind of person who checks my phone as soon as I wake up in the morning and falls asleep watching reels at night. Now my mind will probably reset, and it will be a healthy change for me,” she said.

On being asked what she is taking to the village, Krishna said, “People tell me to take family photos or some personal thing, but I think those things will make me miss them more. I have paid more attention to my clothes while packing – breathable, comfortable and keeping the culture in mind. But I will not give up my style.”

Finally, she told her fans, “You all have always loved and supported me. Whatever I do, I do it not just for me, but for all of you. This reality show is a way for me to connect with you more, because I cannot meet everyone, but I read your messages, listen to what you say. I hope this journey will bring us closer.”

