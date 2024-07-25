KKK 14: Krishna Shroff Thanks Her Mentor, Rohit Shetty, For Believing In Her And Pushing Her Boundaries

Krishna Shroff, the daughter of Jackie Shroff, is one of the standout contestants on the adrenaline-packed reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14; she recently expressed her heartfelt gratitude towards the show’s host and mentor, Rohit Shetty. In an emotional social media post, Krishna shared how Rohit’s guidance and encouragement have significantly impacted her journey on the show. Read below to know more-

Krishna Shroff’s Emotional Note For His Mentor Rohit Shetty-

Taking to her Instagram post, Krishna Shroff, a fitness freak, shared a glimpse photo of herself with the one and only film director, producer, and show host of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The duo are seen posing in the greenery of Bucharest, Romania. By sharing these photos, Krishna Shroff owns a heartfelt note for Rohit Shetty and wrote, “First reality show, first TV stint, first project with Rohit Shetty- Firsts are always special, and in my case, it was scary but also the most fulfilling experience I could have ever asked for!”

Krishna Shroff further added, “For somebody who’s always up for a challenge, who’s pictured as the strongest woman in the room, trust me when I say this: Khatron Ke Khiladi was far from easy—it was the most intense and challenging experience of my life. I honestly wouldn’t have done the things I was able to achieve without Rohit Sir cheering me on, guiding me, and pushing me beyond what even I believed I was capable of because he believed in me. He’s truly the best! He helped me push my boundaries, fight my fears, and changed me into a better person, forever.”

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 14-

The Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14 will premiere on July 27th at 9:30 on Colors TV. You can also watch episodes on JioCinema.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.