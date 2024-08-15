Khatron Ke Khiladi: Nikki Tamboli, Tejasswi Prakash, And Krishna Shroff Flaunts Curvy Physique In Bold Fits

The Khatron Ke Khiladi has seen its contestants make stylish statements on and off the screen. Nikki Tamboli, Tejasswi Prakash, and Krishna Shroff have been especially noted for their fashion choices, highlighting their curvy physiques with confidence and flair. Here’s a look at their standout outfits:

Khatron Ke Khiladi’s Nikki Tamboli, Tejasswi Prakash, And Krishna Shroff’s Bold Fits-

1) Nikki Tamboli’s Ivory Drape Saree With Cowrie Shell Blouse

Nikki Tamboli made a stunning impression in an ivory drape saree paired with a unique cowry shell blouse. The saree’s elegant drape with a pleated end piece, the blouse’s floral cowrie shell detailing, and the strappy, sleeveless bust-fitted created a sophisticated and bold look. This combination beautifully accentuated Nikki’s curvy physique while keeping the traditional charm intact. The actress styles her look with a wavy, highlighted hairstyle, glam makeup with peach glossy lips, and accessories with silver earrings and a ring, which gives her a classy appearance.

2) Tejasswi Prakash’s Green Crop Top and Black Pants

Tejasswi Prakash turned heads in a vibrant green crop top paired with sleek black pants. The crop top’s bold color contrasted strikingly with the classic black pants, creating a chic and edgy look. The outfit showcased Tejasswi’s toned figure and confident style, making it a standout choice for casual yet fashionable events. The diva paired her look with an open wavy hairstyle, peach matte lips, and black sandals, perfectly matching her casual look.

3) Krishna Shroff’s Deep Neck Crop Top and High-Waist Bottom

Krishna Shroff exuded confidence in a deep black V-neck, sleeves, and a plain crop top paired with a high-waist matching bottom. The neckline highlighted her curves, while the bottom added a modern touch to the ensemble. This outfit combination not only flaunted Krishna’s curvy physique but also added an element of bold sophistication to her look. Krishna Shroff opts for a crown ponytail and rests wavy open Voluminise hairstyle, bold makeup with eyeliner and peach glossy lips, and accessories with a silver necklace and a ring for a fierce yet stylish look.

These bold fashion choices by Nikki Tamboli, Tejasswi Prakash, and Krishna Shroff, Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants, showcase their ability to merge style with their distinct personalities, setting the trend for curvy, confident fashion.