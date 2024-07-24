Kedar Aashish Mehrotra Opens Up About His Journey And Challenges On Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Kedar Aashish Mehrotra, a well-known television actress, has been making waves with his exceptional performance on the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. In a candid interview, the actor opened up about his journey and the challenges he faced on the show, offering a glimpse into the rigorous demands of this adrenaline-pumping competition.

Kedar Aashish Mehrotra’s Journey and Challenges On Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14-

Journey Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

In the interview with IWMBuzz, The television actor Kedar Aashish Mehrotra shares his journey experience; he said, “Meri Khatron Ke Khiladi ki journey bohot sahi rahi hai, yeh meri bucket list me tha, aur aaya toh itna khubsurti se aaya, Romania such a beautiful country and itna maza aaya aur kya khatarnak stunts the, aur darta hua gaya tha, kafi himmat ke saath wapis aaya hu.”

Stunts In Khatron Ke Khiladi

Later, Kedar Aashish Mehrotra asked about Stunts with Snakes. He states that, “woh mera initial bits main se hai ek tasks hai aur yaar meri fatt gayi thi. I was scared aap dekhoge main puri tarah se kaap raha hu because saap agar mujhe kaat bhi rahe hai but, thankful woh venomous nahi the aur proper precautions were taken by Khatron Ke Khiladi team. Jo bhi hua baadme, it was medically taken care of.”

Later, Kedar also added, “saap aur main, jab ki main bholenath ka bhakt hu par saapon ko chuna bhi na it’s like you know me kahi kone me bhaag jaau usko dekhke, saap is very scary.”

Kedar Aashish Mehrotra Remarks On Asim And Abhishek’s Fight-

In the interview, Kedar Aashish Mehrotra asked about Asim and Abhishek Kumar’s fight during Khatron Ke Khiladi. He said that, “yaar dekho ghar me jab insaan rehta hai toh hi itne jhagde aur Ladai hote hai, yaha toh him ek show karne gaye hai, saath main saare ke saree competitors hai, toh on the battlefield, off the battlefield woh log ladenge hi, aur agar ladenge nahi toh aapko maza nahi aayega.”

Later he added that, “Ab bas farak waha pe ye hai ki jab woh log lade hai actually main aap agar waha par bhi aap dekhenge toh uss ladayi se me durr hi hu, toh that’s Asim’s call, Asim ko agar koi baat kehni thi unse ladna tha, toh ladh liya aur Abhishek ko bhi baat buri lagi toh woh bhi bhid gaya. Niti ne bhi kuch baat keh di Jaise aap logo ne dekha hai. That’s all, aap agar show dekhoge toh aap figure out karloge ki kiski galti hai aur kaun apne galti ke liye kya bhugtan kara.”

Mom Hospitalised When He Was In Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

In the interview, Kedar was asked about his mom’s reaction to Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, and he said “Mom hospitalized ho gayi thi, jab me journey main tha, she was 12 days in the hospital. Mere dosto ne mujhe ye baad 2-3 days baad batayi and it was very difficult for me ki main dusri country aur mummy sirf unke haath main hi hai aur they took a very good care of nothing taking away from them but, mummy bohot darr gayi thi, because he is an overthinker toh unki body and unki age reacts to it. Abhi jab promo aaya toh maine unke (Mom) profile me jaake saare promos block and mute kar Diya hai, ki woh naa dekhe because I don’t want mom to see it, she will see ki mera haath saap ke beech jaa raha hai aur me chilla raha hu, toh she will feel very scared as I want mom to recover as soon as possible.”