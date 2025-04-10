Anupamaa Actor Manish Goel Opens Up On Playing Raghav Says, It Will Be ‘Crazier’ & ‘Intriguing’

Anupamaa has been ranking on spot number one for the last few weeks, and all the credit goes to the current track with intriguing ups and downs. Recently, Anupama, played by Rupali Ganguly, started a new journey when she met Raghav. From teaching him to dance in jail to fighting with everyone for him and motivating him to move on, the gripping storyline has kept the audience on the edge of their seats. Raghav’s character is something the audience is still trying to figure out. From behaving like an animal to showcasing his soft and intelligent side, he has always surprised the viewers. Raghav is played by the well-known actor Manish Goel, who finally opened up on playing this unique role in the hit show.

Manish, on his Instagram, posted a bunch of pictures of his character Raghav from when he was in jail to when he was staying in Anu Ki Rasoi. When asked about playing Raghav, the actor opened up and said, “The Unfolding Of Raghav So Far. It has been challenging yet enriching to play a layered character with extreme graphs.”

Manish further highlighted that what the audience has seen until now is just the half of his character, while in the coming episodes, one will get to see even more interesting twists: “While there is still lots to unfold. The next chapter of raghav will be crazier & intriguing.”

View Instagram Post 1: Anupamaa Actor Manish Goel Opens Up On Playing Raghav Says, It Will Be 'Crazier' & 'Intriguing'

Lastly, he thanked the show’s producer, Rajan Shahi, and said, ” You will love to hate him, and you will hate to love him. Big Thanks to @rajan.shahi.543 ji @directorskutproduction @starplus @jiohotstar for Raghav. Raghav Look @manishmakeupartist. Thankful, Grateful, Blessed by My Family My Universe My भोले बाबा.”