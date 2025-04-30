Anupamaa Actor Manish Goel Talks About Replacing Gaurav Khanna, Rupali Ganguly’s Impact & More

Actor Manish Goel is currently winning hearts with his appearance in the show Anupamaa. Entering the show as a cameo in the role of Raghav, he has become everyone’s favorite. He has been receiving praise for his amazing acting skills. However, his character resembled Gaurav Khanna, who was also seen with long hair and a white outfit look. Initially, he received backlash as the viewers thought he was replacing Gaurav Khanna as Anuj Kapadia. Now, in a recent interview, the actor talked about the replacement, co-star Rupali Ganguly’s impact, and more.

Manish Goel revealed interesting details about his current show and character in a recent interview with YouTuber Siddharth Kanan for his podcast. Firstly, he shared how he bagged Raghav’s character. The actor emphasized when he was called, the producer asked him what he wanted to do, and Manish expressed his wish to do something challenging. He also emphasized that he agreed to the character after hearing about his character, and his contract was signed even before the mock shoot.

However, when Siddharth asked Manish whether he had replaced Gaurav Khanna, the actor said, “Not at all. I myself asked the producer if I’m replacing Gaurav, and he revealed that Manish is Raghav, and Gaurav Khanna’s character was Anuj Kapadia. There is a similarity that both the characters’ looks are the same, which left the people confused.”

Further, he emphasized that Manish started his journey with the same look as Gaurav, which helped the audience connect, but I’m not at all Gaurav. He also highlighted that whatever Rupali and Gaurav’s pair has left an impact, he only wants to leave an impact from his scenes.

Answering whether Rupali Ganguly is today’s new Smriti Irani, Manish mentioned that ‘Anupama’ is definitely an iconic role and recalled the moment from the past when the actress encouraged him during the sets to do better.