Anupamaa Actress Rupali Ganguly Remembers Father Anil Ganguly On His Birth Anniversary; Rajan Shahi Reacts

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly took to Instagram to hail her renowned father and filmmaker Anil Ganguly on his birth anniversary which was yesterday, 26 January. The video reel talked about her father’s glorious struggle to reach the pinnacle of success. The video also had Rupali talking about her father wherein she said, “My father has struggled a lot. He came from Kolkata to Mumbai, stayed on the footpaths. My father saw a lot of hardships.”

The video, which was a fan edit, also has the acclaimed works of Shri Anil Ganguly, and his pictures and his echoing voice telling, ‘We should give something to the society, so that people recognize you.’

Rupali wrote on Instagram

“Hum yahan paise kamane ke liye nahi karm kamane aaye hai“

My Hero … My Guru …. My Pappa…

Not a day goes by when we don’t get signs that you are watching over us …. Every good that happens is a result of your life lessons and your blessings… thank u for being that father who did not cushion his kids instead pushed them to break the norms , struggle and realize their potential… every life we want you as our father because there cannot be any love like yours ….

Happy Birthday Pappa ….

Proud to be your child …. ♥️

#happybirthday #anilganguly #rupaliganguly #vijayganguly #father #daughter #son #love #jaimatadi #jaimahakal

Fan edit … had to share this one 🙏🏻

Courtesy: Instagram

The video and the post received huge appreciation and the most apt one came from Rupali’s Anupamaa Producer Rajan Shahi himself.

Producer Rajan Shahi commented as a reply to Rupali’s post saying,

ANIL SIR HIS FILMS LIKE TAPASYA SHAHEB HE WAS AND WILL BE MY MOTIVATION AS ANUPAMAA HAS SAME TEXTURE AS ANIL SIR FILMS NAMAN AND GRATITUDE TO ANIL SIR

Well, Anil Ganguly’s works are inspiring to one and all even today!! Here is a proud daughter appreciating her father’s work, remembering him through his legendary service to the entertainment industry.