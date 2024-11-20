Anupamaa Fame Sudhanshu Pandey Says “Exhaust” On Doing Daily Soap And Expresses “Want To Explore”

Sudhanshu Pandey has become the talk of the town since he left television’s one of the most popular shows, Anupamaa, overnight. With his sudden exit, everyone was shocked and also curious about what led him to leave. In several interviews, the actor revealed that he did it by his choice. In an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz, Sudhanshu expresses his feelings about whether he wishes to work on TV again after a massive hit with Anupama.

During the interview, the interviewer (Kunal Kothari) asked Sudhanshu if he would work on television ever again and what lessons, good and bad, he would take forward. The actor said, “Not much. I would say I had a great experience. Four years was a great ride, and I had a great time shooting for the show. We created some great moments in the show. The story was brilliant, the story writing was brilliant, and everything was beautiful.”

Further, Sudhanshu highlighted about casting him: “I don’t think I would want to change anything, but having said that, I don’t think television has too much to offer an actor like me because I am a very strong character. Yeah, so it is not easy for people to cast me just like that. They have to have something really, really solid to be able to cast me and execute that, so it is not an everyday thing for me. Yeah.”

Sudhanshu expressed his feelings about working again on TV. He said, “You know, so that is one. Second, I’m open to anything; it’s not like I’m not open to anything daily soap. Probably might not be on the cards right now because I’ve just finished one, and I would like to explore a different sort of medium or a different format as of now because you also get exhausted in sort of a format and you want to do explore various things you know as an artist you need to just keep exploring different things so that’s what I’m looking at right now.”