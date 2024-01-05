Anupamaa starts the New Year as No 1 show; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai take 2nd spot

We are well and truly into the New Year 2024. And the first week ratings of the New Year certainly call in for a celebration with many shows doing well on the ratings chart. The first week of 2024 is all about Star Plus and the remarkable turnaround the channel has had with its long-running shows. Anupamaa, the Star Plus show coming from the banner of Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut starts the New Year with a bang, taking the Numero Uno slot once again. Anupamaa rakes in a TVR of 2.6. The year 2023 ended with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Anupamaa sharing the #1 slot. But now, we have a clear leader in Anupamaa.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment, and Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, share the #2 slot with TVR of 2.4. The huge success story and turnaround for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai continues, and the team will surely be proud of their achievement once again!!

Imlie the 4 Lions show stands tall as the #3 show with 2.1 TVR. Pandya Store, Teri Meri Doriyaann and Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav the Colors show share the joint 4th spot with a TVR of 2.0. Jhanak the Magic Moments Productions show which has lately seen a rise in ratings continues its good run with a TVR of 1.9 along with Parineetii the Colors show, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB show.

The best part about these ratings is that the top 6 shows on ratings chart are of Star Plus. Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Rajan Shahi show, sees itself moving down from the Top 10 list with a TVR of 1.9.

How do you like the ratings chart at the start of 2024? Which are the shows you wish would fare better?