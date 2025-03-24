Anupamaa Update: Will Ranndeep R Rai’s entry kickstart a sibling drama in the show with Prem?

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut is all set to introduce a new angle, that of the entry of popular actor Ranndeep R Rai to the cast. As we know, he enters the show as a mysterious entity, who is linked to Prem (Shivam Khajiria) and Raahi’s (Adrija Roy) lives.

The show already has the intriguing presence of Raghav, played by Manish Goel, who has created a layer of curiosity and intrigue with his entry. His track with Anupamaa has added a new flavour to the ongoing narrative.

The makers are all set to introduce a brand new dimension to the show, with the entry of Ranndeep. He will play the role of Mohit, the younger brother of Prem, is what we hear.

The sibling chemistry and the varying dynamics have always done the magic for Director’s Kut’s other popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Armaan and Rohit, played by Rohit Purohit and Romiit Raaj have given audiences a reason to get captivated by the show.

Now, if sources are to be believed, the makers will introduce a sibling angle in Anupamaa too, with Ranndeep turning out to be Prem’s younger brother. If this turns out to be true, the narrative will certainly kickstart a very interesting angle between the two popular men.

OMG!!

Are you excited about this twist?

