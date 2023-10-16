Television | News

Star Plus' Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut has seen its newest promo bringing in happiness and sorrow together during the Navratri celebrations. Check the details here.

Rajan Shahi’s banner Director’s Kut has recently launched the show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si on Star Plus. This seems to be a riveting tale of love, wherein the protagonists, Kunal and Vandana have gone through a lot in their lives, especially their love lives that will change their course of lives. Kunal (Mohit Malik), has already been deceived in love and has become this tough nut from the exterior who seems rude and aggressive. He does not allow anyone to look into the problems of his heart. On the other hand, we have Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) who aspires to become a good singer and also visualizes a life with her most-loved man, Vaibhav. Her dream has come true as she is now married to Vaibhav (Karan Veer Mehra). However, the audience is aware of Vaibhav’s affair with Vandana’s sister Mrunal. Kunal who knew of this, tried his best to dissuade Vandana from marrying Vaibhav. But his efforts did not succeed. He ended up giving a unique blessing to Vandana on her wedding day, asking her to be bold even in deep sorrow.

Now, the new promo of the show, reveals to the audience that Vandana will get to know of Vaibhav and Mrunal’s secretive love affair. The promo well-mounted amid the Navratri celebrations, has happiness and grief written on it. Vandana’s happily married life is shattered in a second when she sees her husband taking vows of accepting Mrunal as his wife soon. Vandana’s life is shattered. Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is moving ahead at great pace, and the makers are bringing in unexpected twists in the tale. While the most-predicted twist would have been Vandana getting to know about Vaibhav’s deceit before her marriage, the show has made the wedding happen!! As per the recent news in the media, Vandana’s inability to conceive will also be brought to the fore. And for Vandana to know about Vaibhav’s deceit amidst all this will be shocking to the core!!

The promo gives a grand visual spectacle of Navratri. And as always, we wait to see Rajan Shahi spin his charm into this festival in his new show. As we know, every festival and happy occasion in the Director’s Kut shows is well executed with realistic drama being given prominence.

You can check the promo here.

Are you all ready for this big twist in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si? Will Kunal stand in support of Vandana during her testing time? How will Vandana overcome this phase of her life?

Watch to know all the answers!!