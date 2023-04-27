Barkha Bisht Calls Her Divorce The Toughest Decision Of Life, Indraneil Sengupta Refrains To Comment

Barkha Bisht and Indraneil Sengupta shares their opinion about the separation

One of the most adorable couples in the Indian Television industry, Barkha Bisht and Indraneil Sengupta, all decided to part ways. The duo had been living separately for the past two years, and the decision to divorce has finally been confirmed. Read more to know what the duo thinks about their separation.

Barkha Bisht Reaction

In a conversation with ETimes, Barkha Bisht confirmed the divorce rumours and said, “Yes, our divorce should come through soon. This has been one of the toughest decisions of my life.” She added, “I am a single mother, and Meira is my priority. On the work front, I have been doing interesting projects in the OTT space. I am open to good projects in TV and films, too.”

Indraneil Sengupta Reaction

On the other hand, Indraneil Sengupta, in an interview last year, shared in Hindustan Times, “First of all, I would not like to comment on my personal life. I am a very closed person. I keep my life very private. I have never thought of answering people, trying to explain. It is none of their business.”

Regarding how things go, Indraneil said, “There will be a lot of chaos and noise always. I keep quiet. Sometimes it will be about your work, sometimes about your personal life. As an actor, my work is for public consumption; Indraneil Sengupta is not for public consumption. I will not let that happen at all.”

What’s your reaction? Follow IWMBuzz.com.