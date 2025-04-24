Exclusive: Barkha Bisht to enter Star Plus’ Jaadu Teri Nazar – Dayan Ka Mausam

Star Plus’ fantasy thriller Jaadu Teri Nazar – Dayan Ka Mausam produced by 4 Lions Films will now see a major guest appearance soon. Versatile actress Barkha Bisht will soon enter the show to give it a new twist. We at IWMBuzz.com hear that she will be a surprise entry in the show, giving the ongoing narrative a major turnaround.

As we know, the show is presently hovering around the shadow woman track, wherein Kamini, the mother of Vihaan is trapping Vihaan (Zayn Ibad Khan) and Gauri (Khushi Dubey) in her own game. She is now ready to expose her son in his Davansh avatar.

The show will now see the mysterious entry of Barkha Bisht. We hear that she has started shooting for the show, and it will be a guest appearance.

Barkha is presently seen in Sony SAB’s Tenali Rama in the role of Mata Kali. She was recently seen in the shows Safal Hogi Teri Aradhana and Mera Balam Thanedaar.

We reached out to Barkha but did not get through to her.

We got in touch with the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Jaadu Teri Nazar is a Star Plus show produced by Gul Khan under her production house, 4 Lions Films. It features Khushi Dubey and Zayn Ibad Khan in the lead roles and showcases the supernatural story of Daayan. It brings back the hit Jodi of Khushi and Zayn, who were earlier seen in Gul Khan’s web series Aashiqana. It is a supernatural thriller wherein the protagonist Vihaan is born to a daayan, and the female lead Gauri has supernatural powers.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.