Bengali actor Arjun Chakraborty makes his Hindi television debut with COLORS’ supernatural thriller ‘Noyontara’

Renowned for his compelling performances in Bengali cinema and television, Arjun Chakraborty is poised to captivate Hindi TV audiences with his debut on COLORS’ upcoming supernatural thriller ‘Noyontara’ as Dr. Shurjo. The show follows the story of 23-year-old Noyontara (played by Shruti Bhist), who acts as a bridge between the living and the dead. Gifted with the ability to see spirits, she helps them heal their pain and fulfill their unaccomplished wishes.

A brilliant, rational-minded physician Shurjo finds himself caught in a mystical world he doesn’t believe in. Married to Noyontara out of compulsion rather than love, Surjo is emotionally withdrawn and still recovering with guilt over the death of his former fiancee. Unaware that his biological mother is dead long back, and that her spirit is trying to protect him through Noyontara, Surjo becomes an unwilling participant in a supernatural web that threatens his very life. He must navigate a loveless marriage and confront truths that have been hidden from him.

Arjun shares his excitement of portraying the character of Dr Shurjo in COLORS’ ‘Noyontara’ and says, “I’ve been fortunate to build a strong foundation in the Bengali industry and stepping into Hindi television felt like a big leap, and I wanted it to be for something special, worthwhile. Making my Hindi TV debut with COLORS feels like it was worth every bit of that wait. Noyontara is unlike anything I’ve done before. My character Dr. Shurjo, is a rational and logical man, someone who lives by science and reason, but suddenly, he finds himself surrounded by things that defy everything he’s ever believed. His long-held ideas of reality are tested in ways he never imagined. He clings to what he knows, resists what he can’t explain, and that stubbornness, that refusal to accept the supernatural, is what makes him so compelling to me as an actor. What makes it even more personal is that the story is set in Calcutta, a city that holds my heart. I know the incredible reach and emotional impact Hindi shows have across the country, and I genuinely hope the audience embraces me with open hearts.”

‘Noyontara’ will premiere on June 9 and thereafter air every day at 8:30 PM only on COLORS.