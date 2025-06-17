Exclusive: Arjun Chakraborty opens up about his Hindi TV debut with ‘Noyontara’, long shooting shifts and his character

In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz journalist Shweta Gupta. Arjun shared his experience about this new journey, excitement and challenges.

When asked if being a Bengali actor, did he say yes to the Hindi show offer the first time or did he have to think? To this Arjun said, “For the first time, I was thinking whether I would clear the audition or not. This is my first Hindi debut project. The audition happened and everything turned out to be a very good package.”

Was there any tension regarding the Hindi debut? To this Arjun said, “There was no tension, but yes there was some worry and excitement. There are challenges but it is also fun to explore. I want to do Hindi projects in the future too, but right now my full focus is on Nayantara.”

On his experience of working long shifts, Arjun said, “I am used to these hours because this is how we work in Bengal. I am not afraid of the language either, because I am getting a good time to learn Hindi. Ravi Sir is helping me a lot.”

Talking about his character, Arjun said, “This is an intense character. He is a quiet but very loving son and brother. Family comes first for him. He is a doctor. He was not like this earlier, but an accident made him so serious that now he doesn’t even laugh.”

On playing intense characters continuously in long shifts, Arjun said, “This profession is unique and demanding too.”

On the reaction of the family, Arjun said, “Everyone is very excited and is fully supporting me. My wife, daughter and parents are also watching the updates on social media. Now we are eagerly waiting for the first episode to go on air.”

On bonding with everyone on the set, Arjun said, “The little kid on the set is very professional. We had a good tuning with Shruti from the very first day. When you watch the show, you will feel that it is like a real family.”

Colors TV’s new show Nayantara is based on the story of a ghostly interaction. The show is produced by Peninsula Pictures, which is known for making popular fantasy based shows.

Nayantara stars Shruti Bhisht, Arjun Chakraborty and Narayani Shastri in the lead roles. The first episode of the show has received an overwhelming response, proving that out-of-the-box content is always appreciated.